Melojuekun Barakat, the teenager that accused Ogun State Commissioner for Environment, Mr. Abiodun Abudu-Balogun, of sexual harassment, has withdrawn the allegation.

Barakat made her new stance known in a video in which she also appealed to Nigerians to allow the matter to be laid to rest, saying “there were few misconceptions and misunderstandings between me and the commissioner.”

Her father, Melojuekun Adesola Mansur, also spoke in the same manner in a video, stating: “I understand there are some misconceptions and misunderstandings along the line between my daughter and the honourable commissioner.”

In a video that went viral, 16-year-old Barakat had alleged that the commissioner lured her into his house and attempted to rape her.

She said her screaming made the commissioner stop, after which he offered her N2,000, with Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State reacting by suspending the commissioner.

However, in a video, Melojuekun Adesola Mansur, a man who identified himself as Barakat’s father, said the family would love to lay the matter to rest.

Mansur: “I want to thank the media for their doggedness and aggressive support to make sure that justice prevails.

“I am also using this opportunity to thank the international community, well-meaning Nigerians and Ogun State indigenes that showed their love in this matter.

“However, I understand there are some misconceptions and misunderstandings along the line between my daughter and the honorable commissioner.

“Having discovered this, I deem it fit to come to the public and inform Nigerians and the international community that this matter should be allowed to be laid to rest.

“As a father to Barakat, I am using this opportunity as well to appeal to Nigerians and the international community and the media that I don’t have an interest in this matter again.

“I am withdrawing my case and I want them to support me the same way they did at the beginning of this matter.”

