With rehabilitation work on the Third Mainland bridge which began in July of 2020, still ongoing, the Lagos State government via the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, has announced that it will be shifting current diversion point towards Oworonshoki and closing the Lagos Island bound carriageway, including the Adekunle slip road.

In a notification letter signed by Engineer Popoola to the Lagos State Ministry of Transportation, the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing said that the contractor plans to shift the current diversion point 2km towards Oworonshoki and close traffic, the Lagos island bound carriageway including Adekunle bound slip road beside the current diversion point for two weeks.

This will start from Wednesday 13th of January 2021 to 27th January 2021, to enable her remove, replace and cast in place joint 23 after the current diversion point alongside the other two joints 16 and 17 being worked on presently on the Lagos Island bound carriageway.

The letter also added that after the casting of the three joints and asphalting, the whole Lagos Island bound carriageway will be opened to traffic.

In July of 2020 the federal government had announced that the bridge will be closed for six months for maintenance work to begin. It added that construction work would be done in two phases for three months on each carriageway.

Maintenance work which involved carrying out repair works on the closed part of the Oworonshoki-bound of the bridge, from Adeniji-Adele to Adekunle began in late July. By mid-November, the Federal Government announced the completion of the first phase rehabilitation of the Third Mainland Bridge and announced the commencement of the second phase; Lagos Island-bound lane of the Third Mainland Bridge between Adekunle to Adeniji-Adele.

Phase two is scheduled for completion in late February 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...