The police in Ogun State have arrested three brothers killing a security guard.

In a statement issued on Monday, the Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the suspects beat up a So-Safe corps officer who was on guard duty at OGD Estate Asero to death on Christmas eve.

According to the police spokesman, the suspects are: Okiki Mulero, Micheal Mulero and Joseph Mulero.

It was gathered that trouble started when one of the suspects, Okiki who is a commercial cyclist was denied entrance into the estate for carrying more than one passenger contrary to the rule of the estate.

“This infuriated him, and he called his two brothers, Micheal and Joseph Mulero who came to the scene and they jointly attacked the two security guards with planks,” the statement partly read.

“In the process, one of the security men by the name Segun Godfrey Barde was hit with a plank and he slumped.”

He said the security guard was subsequently rushed to a private hospital where he gave up the ghost on Friday while receiving treatment.

The police spokesman explained that the case was reported at Obantoko Divisional Headquarters by the Community Development Association of the estate, consequent upon which the Divisional Police Officer, Sunday Opebiyi, asked his detectives to go after the suspects and they were subsequently apprehended one after the other.

Oyeyemi noted that the suspects “have all confessed to the commission of the crime.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfers of the case to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

This is just as the corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.