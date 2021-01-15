Three Nigerian artists, Ayoola Gbolahan, whose work ‘Blue Woman’ is revered internationally; Kingsley Effiong, popularly known for his art in Port Harcourt, and Perpetual Cyril, a budding artist in Enugu, are set to create wall murals across Nigeria.

The murals, which will be painted across key locations in Rivers, Enugu, and Oyo states, is an initiative of Coca-Cola Nigeria.

The company, in a statement, said “the murals will celebrate the uniqueness within each region, with a specific focus on the people, the culture, and the rich heritage of the region, while weaving a consistent thread of togetherness and unity within our diversity”.

Speaking on the project, the Head of Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, referred to the mural project as a brilliant initiative pointing out its celebratory, educative, and unifying qualities.

She said: “Now more than ever, people need to find a lot of common ground and wins they can celebrate together. These murals are an exact depiction of that; they are a reminder of Nigeria’s rich history and diverse cultures, as well as the many things that bind the Nigerian people together”.

Earlier this year, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Coca-Cola Company launched a global campaign themed, Open Like Never Before, encouraging people to open themselves up to the ‘new normal’, make the most of every moment, and share those treasured moments with those around them.

In the spirit of togetherness, positivity, and inclusivity, the company is extending this message even further with this wall mural project.

Graffiti artistry has become increasingly popular in several parts of Nigeria especially in Lagos.

Its popularity was boosted by the invention of aerosol spray while its origin dates back to the late 1960s in Black and Latino neighbourhoods of New York City.