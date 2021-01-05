The Police in Ogun State has arrested three siblings in connection with the murder of a So-Safe Corp member to death on Christmas eve.

The siblings identified as Okiki Mulero (23), Micheal Mulero (21), and Joseph Mulero (17) were said to have allegedly beaten to the security guard who was on guard duty at OGD Estate Asero to death.

According to a statement released by the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, trouble started when one of the suspects Okiki Mulero, a commercial cyclist, was denied entrance into the estate for carrying more than one passenger contrary to the rule of the estate.

Infuriated by the development, he called his two of his other siblings, Micheal and Joseph Mulero, who came to the scene and they jointly attacked the two security guards with planks.

“In the process, one of the security men by the name Segun Godfrey Barde was hit with a plank and he slumped.

“He was subsequently rushed to O&A hospital where he gave up the ghost on Friday 25th of December 2020 while receiving treatment”, the statement said

Oyeyemi said the case was reported at Obantoko divisional headquarters by the CDA executives of the estate, consequent upon which the DPO, CSP Sunday Opebiyi detailed his detectives to go after the suspects.

The siblings, according to the statement were apprehended one after the other and they all confessed to committing the crime.

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, CP Edward A. Ajogun has ordered that the case be transferred to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Oyeyemi further said, “The corpse of the victim has been deposited in the mortuary for post mortem examination.”

