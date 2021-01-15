Three teenage Fulani herders who allegedly gang-raped a minor in Bauchi State have been arrested by police officers in the state.

It was gathered that the suspects, who range from age 13 to 15, committed the offence on Friday, January 8, 2021, in Dogon Awu village, Itas/Gadau Local Government Area of the state.

The police, while parading the teenagers before newsmen at the Command Headquarters on Wednesday, January 13, said that the trio was arrested following the report lodged by the victim’s parents.

The eldest among them, Mamman Jauro, who is 15 years old, said he committed the act after watching pornography videos on his phone.

He said:

“I live in Itas/Gadau LGA, I am cattle rearer, I used to be a student of a Qur’anic school but I have stopped attending, now fully rearing cattle. I was brought here because I raped a girl. She is not my wife, we only saw her in the bush where we were rearing our cattle. Her name is Nasaiba but I don’t know her before, I just heard her name when we got here, she is not Fulani but a Hausa girl, I don’t know her age too.”

“I decided to rape her just because I had an orgy, I have been watching porn videos on my phone so I have been seeking for an opportunity to experiment, I also inserted my penis into her mouth just as was done in the porn video. I started enjoying the action when my friend pushed me away so that he too can have a taste. I regret my action and I will not repeat it again. I am begging for leniency,” he pleaded.

The other suspect, Buba Abdu, 14, said after Mamman finished, he took his turn to also rape the girl.

“I was together with Mamman, we raped the girl, Nasaiba in the bush in Itas. It was last week Friday. We saw them in the bush where she and her sisters went to pluck some fruits. We ran after them, while others escaped, she fell down and we took advantage to take turns but it was only two of us, the third person only held her while we violated her.” said Abdu.

The youngest suspect, Buba Saleh, 13, said that he did not take part in the act but only held the victim for his friends to rape her.

“I only held her for a little while to enable them (pointing to his friends) have their turns. We were arrested by the Police and brought here because we committed an offence of forced sex with a girl at a village called Dogon Awu in Itas/Gadau LGA,” said Saleh.

“We were in the bush rearing our cattle when we saw six girls going back home, we chased them and in the process, the victim fell down while others escaped. I then pinned her down while Mamman was the first to rape her and also inserted his penis into her mouth. I held her by the hand for a while after which I left her and walked away from the scene. Thereafter I did not know what happened until we were arrested by the Police and brought to this place.” he added.

