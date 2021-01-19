Donald Trump’s youngest daughter Tiffany has announced her engagement to her Nigerian-raised beau, Michael Boulos, on her father’s last full day in office.

A picture posted on Instagram by Ms Trump, 27, showed them standing in one of the White House’s colonnades, hinting that they got engaged at the executive mansion.

“It has been an honour to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!” Ms Trump wrote.

In the comments under the post, Boulos expressed his love for his soon-to-be wife, writing: “Love you honey” along with heart emojis.

Michael, 23, also posted the same photo on his own Instagram account, with the caption: “Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together.”

The Street Journal had earlier reported that the couple reportedly met in Mykonos, Greece in 2017.

The duo celebrated the 2018 Christmas together at the White House, with Ms Trump sharing a photo of herself and Boulos standing in front of a Christmas tree to Instagram.

Tiffany, the only child of Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples, was raised primarily by her mother in California. She recently graduated from Georgetown Law School.

Michael, whose parents have Lebanese, French and Nigerian roots, was born in Texas and raised in Lagos Nigeria, where he attended one of the American international schools in the city. After bagging a degree in business management from Regent’s University London, Michael currently studies project management finance and risk at City University London. This newspaper also reported that Boulos’ family founded the conglomerate Boulos Enterprises, which imports vehicle and motorcycle equipment, retail, and construction. The Boulos family started their business in Nigeria and Vanity Fair reports the conglomerate to be worth millions.

Following the couple’s announcement, their posts were flooded with congratulatory messages, with the president’s eldest daughter Ivanka among those sharing her support.

“Love you Michael!” the 39-year-old wrote on her future brother-in-law’s Instagram. On her younger sister’s, she commented: “So happy for you and Michael! Love you Tiff!”