Senator Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has commiserated with the Chairman of Premier Lotto, Chief Kessington Adebutu, over the death of one of his wives, Rosemary.

Mrs Adebutu died on Saturday (Jan. 9) in Lagos during a brief illness.

In a condolence message to the billionaire lotto magnate, Tinubu prayed God to grant Chief Adebutu and other members of his family the strength to bear the loss.

The message was signed by Tinubu’s media aide, Mr Tunde Rahman.

The former Lagos governor said: “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of your beloved wife, Mrs Rosemary Adebutu; please accept my heartfelt condolences.

“The passing of our loved ones is always painful and difficult to live with.

“We must, however, take such developments as the will of God and accept it in good faith.

“Please take solace in the memories of the time you spent together with your wife and the fact that she lived a good life devoted to the service of God and humanity.”

The APC national leader promised to always remember the family in prayers.

“While praying God to grant the deceased eternal rest, we beseech Him to also give all those that Mrs Adebutu left behind the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

