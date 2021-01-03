Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress is currently in London taking a well deserved rest and hospitalized, according to his spokesman, Tunde Rahman.

The former governor of Lagos state was reportedly down with illness and flown out, with many suspecting that he may be down with Covid-19. There were also speculations that he has been hospitalized in Paris, France, after falling ill.



However, contrary to speculations, even though Tinubu is currently out of the country, he has not been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 before travelling out. He initially complained of exhaustion and had travelled out in December to rest.

Clarifying the situation, Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, denied that the APC stalwart is down with COVID.

“This story is inaccurate. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” he said.

“That’s a lie from the pit of hell. Asiwaju is very okay. He is very fine and not sick. He does not have COVID-19. If you must know, we have done COVID-19 test 15 times, each time he felt we had travelled and mingled with many people and could be vulnerable even though he always wore his face mask, but he has been certified negative 15 times. “Yes he is abroad. Not in France, but in London resting. So you can see the falsity in that. He took his annual trip and as part of the preparation for the trip he took a COVID-19 test which was negative. Since the advent of the pandemic Asiwaju has always done his level best to observe, as strictly as humanly possible, all government advice and safety protocols to prevent the spread of the virus and to keep himself and those around him safe from harm.

“This has not changed. Shortly before Christmas, he indeed travelled out of Nigeria for his annual holiday. This is something he does each year to give himself a chance to rest and reflect on the year just passed while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the one to come.

“There will be no further comment on this story from our office.”