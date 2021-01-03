Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress is currently in London taking a well deserved rest and hospitalized, according to his spokesman, Tunde Rahman.
The former governor of Lagos state was reportedly down with illness and flown out, with many suspecting that he may be down with Covid-19. There were also speculations that he has been hospitalized in Paris, France, after falling ill.
However, contrary to speculations, even though Tinubu is currently out of the country, he has not been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was said to have tested negative for COVID-19 before travelling out. He initially complained of exhaustion and had travelled out in December to rest.
Clarifying the situation, Tunde Rahman, his spokesperson, denied that the APC stalwart is down with COVID.
“This story is inaccurate. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is healthy and does not have COVID-19,” he said.
“This has not changed. Shortly before Christmas, he indeed travelled out of Nigeria for his annual holiday. This is something he does each year to give himself a chance to rest and reflect on the year just passed while also preparing for the challenges and opportunities of the one to come.
“There will be no further comment on this story from our office.”
