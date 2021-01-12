Oba Darasimi

The leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, believes the alleged presidential ambition of the All Progressives Congress national leader, Bola Tinubu, was responsible for the collapse of 2020 #EndSARS protest.

Cities across the country erupted in protest last October as youths demanded end to police brutality. There were fears the process could snowball into a revolution but the demonstration was ultimately quelled with soldiers allegedly killing scores at Lekki Toll gate Plaza.

Kanu argued that Tinubu used the Yoruba media to water down the EndSARS protest to prevent Nigeria from collapsing so that he could fulfill his presidential ambition by 2023.

The IPOB leader argued that the plan of the Fulani was to sow discord and disunity in southern Nigeria, to prevent them from presenting a common front.

Kanu stated these in a special live broadcast on Sunday, while lamenting that the EndSARS protest was an avenue for the oppressed people to regain their freedom from the oppressors.

He said, “The Yoruba are trying to protect their interests because they know, by 2023, there is every likelihood that they may rig Tinubu into office.

“I remember EndSARS very well. When you come out for a revolution, you must go to the end. When next you are planning to protest, go and study the history of revolution – Russian, French and the George Washington revolution in America. If you think a revolution is to come out on the streets, dance to musicians, no, it is not.

“When the revolution failed was when the Yoruba media allowed themselves to be used. They thought if Nigeria collapsed, Tinubu’s presidential ambition would not be realized in 2023. They kept bringing in tribal, religion and other issues. Had we remained on the streets, forgetting about the palliatives, by now, the zoo would have collapsed.

“They (the Fulani) know that it becomes impossible to penetrate us. So for them to succeed, they have to bring a very clever plot. Unfortunately, the Yoruba media is in support and I have warned them repeatedly. I have warned my Yoruba friends that this double game you are playing will consume you.

“And today, they are in Yoruba land, killing and taking over their forests. If not for the bravery of the Eastern Security Network, I do not think that the Amotekun would have the courage to confront the Fulani herdsmen in their forests.”