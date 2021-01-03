By Uja Emmanuel, Makurdi

A Tiv socio-cultural organisation, Mzough-u-Tiv, has thrown its weight behind Bishop Matthew Kukah, over his Christmas message that has generated so much controversy.

Addressing journalists in Makurdi, President of Mzough-u-Tiv World-wide, CP Iorbee Ihagh (rtd), stated that what Bishop Kukah said in his Christmas message is a true reflection of what is happening in Nigeria.

The Tiv tribal leader recalled that “Benue State had in 2018 witnessed the wanton destruction of lives and property in the hands of suspected herdsmen. Despite all our cries, the federal government handled the issue with levity and till date, some parts of the state are still not accessible to indigenes as a result of the marauding herdsmen.

He said; Moon council ward in Kwande Local Government Area of Benue State has since the past six years been deserted by indigenes following the ugly activities of herdsmen. At present, no structure is standing, all houses, schools and health centers in the area have been destroyed.

“Had the president woken up to his responsibility and heeded the cries of the people, Benue would have been out of this ugly, agonising and sorry state,” the Tiv leader said.

“Mdzough U Tiv hereby stands by the position of Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah and submits that President Buhari has managed our diversity very poorly and caused more divisions in Nigeria”.

According the President of Mzough-u- Tiv “instead of attacking the reverend father, the President should see the message as a wake-up call and do the needful by, as a first step, rejigging the security architecture and allowing for constitution of national conference where all ethnic groups will come together and frankly discuss the way forward for our great nation. This, we believe, will strengthen the unity, peace and security of the country.

He dismissed a media report by another Tiv group called Tiv Youths Council (TYC), led by Mike Msuaan, which launched attacks on Bishop Kukah over his Christmas message saying he is not known to Mzough-u- Tiv.