• As Nigeria set for tomorrow’s showdown against Cote d’Ivoire



Hosts, Togo, will today begin her campaign to win the West African Football Union (WAFU B) U17 Tournament against Niger in the opening match of Group A at the Stade Kegue. The competition ends on January 20.

The second match of the Group A will see Benin Republic tackle Burkina Faso at the same venue. However, the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria will open their account of the tournament tomorrow in a clash against the Little Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire at the Stade Municipal in Group B, which also include the Black Starlets of Ghana.

Meanwhile, the 37-man Eaglets team led by Coach Fatai Amoo, has stated that the main concern of the team is to start the championship on a good footing ahead of tomorrow’s encounter against Cote d’Ivoire.

“We wanted the players to shake-off the travel stress and get their bodies physically conditioned for the task ahead against Cote d’Ivoire and the focus is to win the game.

“We want Nigerians here in Togo and back home to support the team. The players are determined, very eager to learn and we hope for a favourable result against Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday (tomorrow),” he told thenff.com.

The team was led by the Chief Technical Officer of the Nigeria Football Federation, Garba Lawal, a former Super Eagles midfielder.