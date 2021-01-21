Media girl and businesswoman, Toke Makinwa is giving love another chance and is reportedly in a relationship with a London based Nigerian named Tuoyo, five years after she walked out of her marriage.

Both of them have been sported in recent times in loved up photos which found their way to the public domain.

An indication that Toke is in a relationship surfaced late last year when they she traveled to Turkey for holidays around the period of her birthday in November. She teased fans with pictures of body parts of a male companion but not his full picture.

And now she is currently visiting London where Tuoyo stays and not only are they both having the time of their lives, she decided to show him off in pictures.

Like her ex husband, Maje, Tuoyo who is from Itsekiri in Delta State is a fitness expert and a businessman.

Mid last year, the 36 year old had said that despite all that has been thrown at her, she is hopeful of finding love someday, being a helpless romantic.

“No matter what life has thrown at me, I am still a ‘hopeless romantic.’ I cannot wait to fall hopelessly and madly in love. I love love. Hopefully it loves me back, someday,” she wrote.

Well her wishes did come true.

Toke who is a Vlogger and television host married Maje Ayida, on 15 January 2014 after being involved with him for eight years. They barely made their first year wedding anniversary when she announced her separation from Ayida after discovering that he had impregnated his ex-girlfriend.

In October 2017, Makinwa’s marriage to Ayida was dissolved by a Lagos High Court on the grounds that Ayida committed adultery.

In 2016, a year after her separation, Toke Makinwa added author to her long list of achievements when she released her memoir, ‘On Becoming’ which talked about her personal struggles and addresses the betrayal of her now ex-husband, Maje Ayida.

