Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has reiterated that defender Fikayo Tomori’s long-term future remains at the London club.

England defender Tomori has been earmarked for a loan switch away from Stamford Bridge this month, with AC Milan, Leeds and Newcastle all interested.

Tomori has made just four first-team appearances this season, with Chelsea eyeing a loan move to help the 23-year-old realise his full potential.

He made 22 appearances last term en route to his England debut – but only featured three times after December.

Lampard’s sparse use of Tomori had led to suggestions of a permanent switch, but the Blues boss insists the coveted defender can still flourish in west London.

“Fikayo Tomori absolutely has a long-term future at this club, and we’ll see if and when he goes on loan,” said Lampard.

“The moment I got close to Fikayo was when I took him to Derby with me and he was player of the year there and one of the best players in the Championship that year in my opinion.

“And then he came back and played 20-plus games for us at a very young age last year and got in the England squad.

“There’s an absolute long-term plan for Fikayo in my head about his career here.

“And if it’s to go and play games it’s to absolutely enhance his personal development.

“Hopefully help whatever team he goes to, because that will come hand in hand, and then come back to us a better player.”

