Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

By Gabriel Enogholase, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has said that the state government would mobilise resources to combat the coronavirus pandemic, assuring that the state would effectively manage the virus just as it did during the first wave.

The governor, who said this in a New Year broadcast yesterday in Benin, harped on the need for love and hope to surmount the challenges of the new year.He said that it was necessary to take the precautionary health and safety measures against the spread of COVID-19 seriously to halt the spread of the virus.

ALSO READ: How 5 family members died of carbon monoxide poisoning

Obaseki said, “As we begin a New year under difficult circumstances, we must realize that tough times don’t last forever. Let us see the opportunities in this adversity and continue to preach love and hope this new year.

“Please remember that COVID-19 is still here with us and we must follow all the precautionary public health and safety guidelines.”

On the steps being taken to fortify the health sector to respond to public health challenges in the state, he said, “One major lesson from the COVID-19 pandemic is that we must strengthen our healthcare system.

“We have therefore begun our comprehensive healthcare reforms which will include rebuilding the schools to train healthcare manpower, fully rolling out the state’s health insurance scheme to provide a source for financing our health systems and increasing the number of state-of-the-art healthcare centres in the state from the current 61 to 120 this year, 2021.”

Vanguard News Nigeria