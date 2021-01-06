A haunting photo shows a tourist stepping up to the edge of Zimbabwe’s Victoria Falls just moments before he plunged more than 350 feet to his death.
Roy George Tinashe Dikinya, 40, was standing by the edge of Victoria Falls in Zimbabwe when he fell.
A photo taken before the incident shows him walking by the cliff’s edge while wearing sandals with a bunch of items in his arm.
“We were alerted by the woman’s scream and she told us that he had slipped and fallen, a witness told Zimbabwe newspaper Newsday.
“Because of the showers and the mist, we could not trace him after that and that’s when we went to alert the park’s officials.
It took several days for authorities to find Mr Dikinya’s body because it was trapped at the bottom of the rocky cliff.
Tourism and environment minister Mangaliso Ndlovu passed on his condolences to Mr Dikinya’s family.
“This is a rare, tragic and unfortunate incident to be witnessed at the mighty Victoria Falls, Ndlovu said, while promising that all necessary precautions will be taken to guard against the recurrence of such an unfortunate incident.
Located on the border between Zimbabwe and Zambia, Victoria Falls is one of the largest and most famous waterfalls in the world, the falls are 1.7km long.
The famous waterfalls have seen a larger inflow of water in recent days thanks to heavy rains in the Zambesi River region.
The national parks surrounding the falls are known for their elephants, buffalo, giraffes, zebra, clawless otters and honey badgers.
