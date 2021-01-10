Says their closeness to people will be needed

Amotekun Corps Commander, in Ekiti State, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe, retd said there would be maximum collaboration among security agencies to ensure effective protection of lives and property of the citizens.

He explained that traditional rulers would be involved in policing, saying their closeness to the people would be needed in resolving security challenges.

Komolafe urged residents to provide timely and accurate information on the activities of criminals in their domains.

According to him, “our new year message to the criminal elements operating in the state is for them to relocate immediately in their own interest because there will be no hiding place for them.

Our operatives are all over the state monitoring the nooks and crannies. “This is being done in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the state. We are also working with traditional rulers who are very close to the people.

“We are appealing to the members of the public to volunteer useful information on the criminal elements in their communities because the criminals are human beings and not spirits.”

