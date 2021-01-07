Oluremi Akintola-Samuel, a popular traditional wedding compere and CEO of Strictly Weddings, has announced plans to train young men and women interested in hosting traditional wedding and engagement ceremonies.

Oluremi has raised over 100 women in the craft, starting with training women in groups of five, 10 and in some cases 20 in a year, who have all gone on to become successful engagement compares.

The training would be held in Lagos beginning this month and is also for those in the industry who seek to upscale in the art of compering.

Oluremi said she was inspired by her mother who did traditional wedding compere; she learned and began practicing the art of compering through that since 2003.

