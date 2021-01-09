The new year is here and we’ve set our sights on some of the hottest trends that promise to be big this year. Last year was tough fashion-wise and might not have been the year we had envisioned but it also brought a lot of deep insights even in the world of fashion. There were a lot of fashion innovations, breakthroughs and creations.

The year 2020 with the lockdown, ups and downs had us dripping in so many hot trends that birthed virtually and from social media that translated into real time.

Let’s take a look at all the amazing trends we think stylish women will be wearing this year.

Tulle



You really don’t have to be a ballerina before you own a tutu or a tulle dress. The tulle trend was a big hit in 2015 and 2019 and it looks like the trend is returning again. The good thing about tulle is that you don’t need to try too hard to pull off a classy look.

Beaded/Ankara bags



Remember when beaded and Ankara bags were all the rave and people were seen spotting one at every event, occasion and outing? Well, call it dejavu but it looks like it’s happening again. Beaded bags made a comeback in 2018 as well as Ankara bags and purses last year and it looks like they’ll be in vogue for a while.

Monochrome



Wearing one colour from head to toe is no longer a trend per se yet it’ll definitely be huge in 2021. So don’t be afraid to be ‘matchy matchy’ with your outfits. The key is to mix similar shades of one colour and pull it off confidently.

Pyjamas As Outerwear



Who says PJs are just for bed? Sleepwear in public has become a major trend, but not just any pyjamas fashion-forward people are dressing up silky and striped pieces with luxe pieces like heels, lacy bralettes and dainty accessories. This is one trend we’ll definitely be seeing a lot off this year especially as more people work from home.

Second-Skin Tops/Dresses



Second-skin tops have been around for a little while now and became even bigger last year, seeing them on our fave celebrities and influencers online. Expect them to shine even more this year, as fashionistas become more daring, showing even more skin than ever before.

Mini Skirts



We will be going way back to the 90s to bring back this fashion trend that never dies. In 2021, if you want to flaunt the legs that were stuck at home for much of 2020, a mini skirt will do the job. You can opt for ankara, printed fabric, plain fabric, wear alone or as a part of a layered ensemble.

Checkerboard Print



This is one print that is sure to overtake plaids, houndstooth, gingham, and the rest of the other check patterns. The bold print is not a newcomer but has gotten a lot more colorful with its latest return to the fashion scene. We will always love the classic black-and-white grid, but this year, it’s time to give way to more vibrant hues which we are sure we’d be seeing a lot of.

