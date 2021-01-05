Justice Hakeem Oshodi of a Lagos High Court, Ikeja has fixed January 12, 2021 for trial of a retired army general, Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tijjani over allegation of robbery and attempted murder.

The 67-year-old man (Tijani) is also a recipient of national award of Order of Federal Republic (OFR). He was charged alongside Akanni Suada for alleged attempt to kill one Maria Febisola by shooting her with a gun.

The Lagos state government had filed a five-count charge against them before Justice Oshodi and they were subsequently arraigned.

Their offence border on conspiracy, attempted murder, robbery, assault occasioning harm and killing of an unborn child. Their offence run contrary to Section 231, 228, 295, 171 and 234 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.







The state alleged that the duo while armed with a rifle, robbed Febisola of the sum of N2.5 million, a hand bag containing some cash and jewelry worth N3 million. Also, Tijjani was alleged to have unlawfully killed an unborn child by causing rupture of the foetus in the womb of one Abidemi Ahmed.

Part of the charge reads: “That Alhaji Abdul Rauf Tijjani, Akanni Suada on October 11, 2013 at about 9:20p.m at No. 117 Akowonjo Road, Lagos, attempted to kill one Maria Febisola by shooting her with a gun.”

However, following their plea of not guilty, the defendants were granted bail but Tijjani jumped bail. He had since been absent for trial, while the co-defendant always appeared in court







The trial had suffered various adjournments at the instance of first defendant.The judge therefore revoked the bail and ordered the first defendant, (Tijjani) to appear for trial. Tijjani is also having two other criminal matters before the court. Justice Oshodi has ordered the first defendant to appear in court for his trial and adjourned to January 12, 2021.