Having being found guilty of beating up officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Benin, the Edo State capital, a Magistrate has sentenced a tricycle rider to three months behind bars.

The tricycle rider whose name was given as Mr Adeshina Adeyemo was sentenced on Monday, January 11, 2021, for the offence he committed on July 16, 2020.

The Punch reports that Adeyemo had stripped himself naked, attacked the operatives and inflicted damages on their patrol vehicle along Sapele-Benin Road.

He was arraigned with a case file number MEV/117C/2020 before Snr Magistrate F. Ojehumen of the Evbuoriaria Magistrate Court B.

Mr Adeyemo was tried on a two-count charge bordering on conducting himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of the public peace; and for maliciously damaging FRSC patrol vehicle during patrol operations along Sapele-Benin road on July 16, 2020.

After the tricycle rider was found guilty as charged, the Magistrate noted that he was entitled to Allocutus in line with the 2019 sentencing guidelines.

Based on the above reason, his sentence was mitigated.

For the first charge brought against him, the tricycle driver was asked by the court to pay the sum of N5,000 or face one-month imprisonment while for the second count charge, the tricycle rider was asked to pay N41,000 or face two months imprisonment.

