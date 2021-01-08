Trump(R) and Biden (L). PHOTO: BBC

…Tasks President Buhari on strong institutions

By Dirisu Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Friday, said the triumph of democratic institutions in the handling of issues related to the United States, US, presidential election has highlighted the demands by Nigerians on the Buhari administration to allow institutions of democracy to function.

The party also noted that the US election serves as a strong lesson to leaders in the All Progressives Congress, APC, that no matter how desperate they seek to manipulate the system, “the will of the people and the constitution will prevail in the end.”

The party was reacting to the eleventh hour declaration of Joe Biden as the validly elected President of the United States after a long standoff by outgoing President, Donald Trump.

In a statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that “the insistence of the US judiciary and the legislature on the provisions of their nation’s constitution, especially in resisting those who are desperate to hold on to office even after losing an election, reinforces the triumph of the collective will of a people through their system.”

The statement further read: “Whereas our institutions of democracy including the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and security agencies were brazenly manipulated by the APC in the 2019 elections, the United States experience strengthens the determination by Nigerians to stand up against such manipulations ahead of 2023.

“The PDP therefore calls on all Nigerians including compatriots in INEC, the judiciary, the legislature, security forces, faith-based organizations, the media, civil society groups and other political parties to join forces with our party in the quest to reposition and strengthen our institutions for the task ahead.

“It is instructive to state that this is the only way to reposition our nation on the path of good governance, political stability, national cohesion and economic prosperity.

“Never again should individuals be allowed to manipulate our system, denigrate our constitution, lie to and incite unsuspecting citizens, promote violence, division and killings; compromise our security agencies, invade our courts and intimidate our judiciary, assault our National Assembly and trample on our laws, all in their inordinate bid to foist their selfish political interests.

“There is no overstressing the fact that for the strong institutions put in place by patriotic leaders of the United States, that nation would have been thrown into terrible turmoil or succumb to a chaotic order that would have no regard for the law and the will of the people.

“Our party urges the Buhari Presidency to check all acts that weaken our institutions and encourage the manipulation of our security, judiciary, legislative and electoral bodies.

“Mr. President should take steps to ensure reforms that would strengthen our system, including ending all acts of nepotism in appointments into such sensitive institutions.

“The American example equally underpins the demand for public officers, particularly the APC leadership in the National Assembly, to begin to pay greater loyalty to our country and her interest over the parochial interest of their party or the executive arm.

“The patriotism displayed by American Senate Leader, Mitch McConnell, in rejecting the attempt to undermine their nation’s electoral system is a direct call on APC leaders in the National Assembly against the unpatriotic practice of putting narrow partisan interests above the national interest.

“Moreover, the APC must stop being a community of people with common selfish interest and desperation for personal enrichment, who are not ready to stand up for the truth in the face of acts of injustice, deprivation and callousness against the Nigerians people and our constitutional order.

