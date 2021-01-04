Following the killing of one Ado Hassan in Matyei village, Atyap Chiefdom of Zangon Kataf Local Government Area, the Kaduna State Government has disclosed that five suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Disclosing the information, Samuel Aruwan, the State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said troops of Operation Thunder Strike (OPTS) had informed the Kaduna State Government that unknown gunmen killed a herder who was grazing his cattle in Matyei village on Sunday.

The Commissioner who spoke to journalists in Kaduna on Sunday afternoon said that the troops responded to a report of a farm being destroyed in the village on Sunday afternoon and arrival at the scene, they discovered that a herder, one Ado Hassan, had been shot dead by unknown gunmen.

He stated that initial investigations into the killing led to the arrest of three suspects identified as David Kure, Peter Adamu and Bulus Duniya and further investigations led to arrest of Matthew Peter and Yohanna Chawai on Monday morning.

According to him, the arrested suspects are currently undergoing preliminary interrogation.

He added that the state governor, Nasiru El-Rufai, expressed dismay at the killing and condoled with the family of Hassan over his death.

The governor, therefore, admonished citizens to shun jungle justice and embrace recourse to the law in the event of incursions.

The commissioner concluded his briefing by tasking security agencies to conduct thorough investigations into the killing.

