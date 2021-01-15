Rescue three kidnapped persons in Nasarawa, arrest four cultist in Plateau

The Defence Headquarters, yesterday, said gunboats of Forward Operating Base, Ibaka, Akwa Ibom State, arrested two suspects and a wooden boat laden with 1,184 of 25kg bags of Yaraliva Nitrabor Fertiliser being smuggled from Cameroon during routine patrol on the Effiat waterways.

It also disclosed that while fertilisers were usually for agricultural purposes, the possibility of it being acquired by criminal elements and militants for making explosives could not be ignored.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche said this while briefing journalists on military operations in Abuja, stressing that the arrested fertiliser posed security threat considering current security challenges in the country.

He said the suspects and items were currently in custody and would soon be handed over to the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

“Forward Operating Base Ibaka gunboats while on routine patrol around Mbo River intercepted and arrested two suspects and a medium-sized wooden boat laden with 17 drums of 300 litres of products suspected to be petrol.

“Also, on January 11, 2021, acting on credible intelligence, the Nigerian Navy Ship Delta in conjunction with Forward Operating Base Escravos conducted anti-crude oil theft operation around the Warri South Council of Delta State.

“During the operations, the team discovered one large wooden boat laden with about 215,000 litres of stolen crude oil along Jones Creek in Warri South West Council and were handled appropriately,” he stated.

Enenche said the arrests confirmed the Armed Forces’ commitment to eradicating sundry crimes and reassured members of the public of its commitment to securing the country.

He enjoined the general public to continue to provide timely information on the activities of criminals in their localities to the military and other security agencies for prompt and effective action.

HE said following credible intelligence, troops of Operation Whirl Stroke successfully carried out a rescue operation at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa Council of Nasarawa State, rescued three kidnapped persons and neutralised an armed bandit.

“Troops of Operation Safe Haven also apprehended four suspected cultists at UV Martins Street in Jos North Council of Plateau State.

“The suspects, identified as Alfred Song, George Musada, Armani Daniel and Kefas Rotgi were arrested on the heels of credible intelligence on their activities in the area. One locally made pistol and four cartridges were recovered from them.

“Further, on 11 January 2021, troops of Operation Safe Haven recovered 59 cows from rustlers at Kuru Jenta in Barkin Ladi Council of Plateau State and handed over to their owners,” he added.