Troops of the Operation Thunder Strike, have captured three bandits and rescued two women who were kidnapped in the Gwagwada District in Chikun Council Area of Kaduna State.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who said that the women were suddenly abducted while going to their farm.

According to Aruwan, when an alarm was raised concerning the incident, troops on patrol tracked down the bandits and engaged them in a fight, a development that forced them to abandon their captives and run.

“After securing the women, the troops pursued the bandits, destroying many bandit camps along the way. The bandits were eventually trapped in Gajina settlement also in Chikun LGA.

“Three of the kidnappers were apprehended and are now in custody, while the rescued women have returned to their homes,” the statement said.

The commissioner, however, noted that vigorous patrols will continue in the general areas of the state to promote lasting safety.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that 300 female soldiers had been deployed to the Kaduna-Abuja highway to tackle bandits and when they embarked on a patrol on Friday, it was hitch-free, with no incidents recorded.

Going further, the Commissioner noted that Police personnel, in a separate incident, rescued two persons abducted at Kurmin Idon axis of Kaduna-Kachia Road in Kajuru local government area.

“The police gave the bandits a hot chase and rescued the two victims, while one other victim was able to escape on his own.

“Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the reports and commended the troops and personnel for their pro-active efforts in rescuing the victims and arresting the three bandits. He tasked them to ensure detailed investigations, and prosecution of the arrested culprits,” Aruwan said.

