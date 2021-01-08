A file photo of soldiers.

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued three persons kidnapped by bandits in Nasarawa State.

The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche Major General, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He explained that the rescue operation was conducted on Thursday at Mararaba Udege general area in Nasarawa Local Government Area.

Enenche noted that the soldiers killed one bandit in the ensuing firefight while the kidnapped victims were subsequently reunited with their respective families.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria will not relent until all enemies of the country are neutralised and normalcy is restored to all troubled zones,” he said.

Several Terrorists Killed

Elsewhere, the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole inflicted heavy casualties on Boko Haram terrorists in the Sambisa Forest area of Borno State.

The military spokesman noted that the troops took out the terrorists’ hideouts in Alagarno, including a compound housing some high-value Boko Haram leaders.

“The compound, concealed under thick vegetation and located 2.3Km North East of KAFA, was being used by the terrorists to coordinate their nefarious activities.

“The destruction of the locations was achieved through multiple air strikes executed on 6 January 2021 as the ATF dispatched appropriate force packages of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and attack helicopters to engage the target areas in day and night raids,” he stated.

Enenche noted that the insurgents were spotted under the dense vegetation of the locations and the NAF attack aircraft took turns to engage the targets, killing several of them in the process.