08 January 2021 |
10:09 am
Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have rescued three kidnapped persons at Mararaba Udege in Nasarawa Local Government Area (LGA) of Nasarawa State.
The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, said in a statement on Friday that one bandit was neutralised in a cross fire during the operation which took place on Thursday.
Enenche said that the rescued persons had been reunited with their families.
