Daily News

Troost-Ekong second in Watford’s monthly award

By
0
troost-ekong-second-in-watford’s-monthly-award
Views: Visits 4

Our Reporter

WILLIAMS Troost –Ekong finished second in the poll for the Watford’s Player of the Month Award for December 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kiko Femenía beat the Nigerian to the Player of the Month for December, after picking up the prize for the second month running.

The full-back earned 58 per cent of the vote for the award, beating Troost-Ekong (22 per cent) and Troy Deeney (20 per cent).

Watford were unbeaten when Femenía started in December, with three wins and two draws, and the team conceded only once when the 29-year-old was on the pitch.

Edo community demands N50bn compensation for five slain youths

Previous article

Aviation experts to examine human errors in air crashes

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News