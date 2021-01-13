• Three killed, four injured as container falls on 18-seater bus in Ibadan



• Mob sets cattle-laden truck ablaze in Oyo after killing a boy

Two persons suspected to be husband and wife were yesterday crushed to death in an accident involving a Toyota Camry car, a Sino truck and a motorcycle around Odogbara, a few metres from NNPC station on the Sagamu-Ogijo road in Ogun State.







Spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, confirmed the incident to newsmen. He said the accident, which occurred at 7:40a.m., was caused by speeding, reckless riding and brake failure on the part of the motorcycle that had no registration number.







He stated that the motorcycle hit the Camry car, marked FKY-733 GF, at the rear, fell across the road and a truck coming behind crushed the two passengers on the motorcycle, while the rider sustained injuries.







Akinbiyi added that six people were involved in the accident, with one person injured, while two persons died.







“According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist was inbound Sagamu from Ogijo axis when, in an attempt to overtake the Camry car, after overtaking three trailers, hit the car from behind, and fell on the road.







“The trailer, marked AGL-505 WX and coming behind, ran over them and the two passengers died on the spot, while the motorcyclist was injured. Unfortunately, the deceased were husband and wife,” he said.







Akinbiyi noted that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while the injured was taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.

ALSO, 13 persons were killed and 14 others injured in a road accident in Niger State yesterday around 6:30a.m. at Panti village, on the Bida-Mokwa road.







According to the sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Joel Dagwa, “27 people were involved in the accident, 13 died, while 14 others sustained injuries and were taken to the Federal Medical Centre in Bida and General Hospital, Kutigi, for treatment.”







He said the accident involved a heavy-duty vehicle and a bus, whose driver was fatigued, leading to loss of control.

IN Oyo State, no fewer than three persons lost their lives while four others were injured yesterday as a container fell on an 18-seater bus at Celica area along lbadan-Ife Expressway. The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, said seven persons were involved in the accident, while two males and a female who lost their lives were trapped in the ditch.

It was gathered that the container fell and pushed the bus into the ditch. Chukwurah attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure and lost of control on the side of the container.

MEANWHILE, angry mob in Saki town, Oyo State, burnt a truck laden with cattle for killing a boy, Ayuba Raji, on Monday, at Challenge junction, on a road under construction.







A resident of the town, Kazeem Adeniyi, told reporters in Ibadan yesterday that the ongoing road construction was responsible for the accident.







According to him, motorists were fond of wrong-way driving, accounting for crashes in recent times. He also attributed the problem to speeding and reckless driving by truck drivers.







Another resident of the town and advocate of Saki Town Development, Mr Adekunle Lawal, popularly known as Saki First, condemned the contractors handling the Saki dual carriageway. He faulted the handling of the project, which he said accounted for the crashes occurring in the area.







He said: “On Monday, January 11, around 10:00p.m., an accident occurred at Challenge junction, which claimed the life of a boy, Ayuba Raji, who was the younger brother of a popular Yoruba presenter and musician, Monsurat Raji. The boy was riding a motorcycle when he was hit by a truck transporting cows out of Saki.







“An angry mob burnt the truck. It was late before we could get in touch with the police to prevent more damage from being done. Speeding and reckless driving are what we know those cow transporters for. We commiserate with the family of the deceased. The contractors need to do something urgently too.”

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said the Divisional Police Officer of Saki is investigating the matter. He lamented the action of the mob for taking such a dastardly act.

