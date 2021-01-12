File photo Car accident Photo: Getty Images:

Two persons suspected to be husband and wife were on Tuesday crushed to death in an accident involving a Toyota Camry car, Sino truck and a motorcycle around Odogbara, few metres from NNPC on the Sagamu-Ogijo road.

Mr Babatunde Akinbiyi, Spokesperson, Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) in the state, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abeokuta.

Akinbiyi said that the accident which occurred at 7:40 am was caused by speeding, reckless riding and brake failure on the part of the motorcycle that has no registration number.

He stated that the motorcycle hit the Camry car marked FKY-733 GF at the rear, fell across the road and the two passengers on the motorcycle were crushed by the truck coming behind, while the rider sustained injuries.

Akinbiyi added that six people were involved in the accident, with one person injured, while two persons died.

“According to an eyewitness, the motorcyclist was inbound Sagamu from Ogijo axis, when in an attempt to overtake the Camry car, after already overtaken three trailers hit the car from behind and it fell on the road.

“The trailer marked AGL-505 WX coming behind ran over them and the two passengers died on the spot while the motorcyclist was injured. Unfortunately, the deceased were husband and wife,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the bodies of the deceased had been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while the injured was taken to Idera Hospital, Sagamu.