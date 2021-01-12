A map of Ogun, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Two persons said to be husband and wife have been killed in an accident along the Sagamu-Ogijo Road in Ogun State.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement (TRACE) Corps, Babatunde Akinbiyi, disclosed this to reporters on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He noted that the incident involved a Toyota Camry car, Sino truck, and a motorcycle around Odogbara, a few metres from the depot of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

Akinbiyi disclosed that the accident occurred at about 7:40am and was caused by excessive speeding, reckless riding, and break failure on the part of the motorcycle with no registration number.

He said the motorcycle hit the car at the rear and fell on the road after which the two passengers on the motorcycle were crushed by the truck coming behind, but the rider was injured.

The corps spokesman stated that six people were involved in the accident.

“According to an eyewitness account, the motorcyclist was inbound Sagamu from Ogijo axis when, in an attempt to overtake the Camry car after already overtaken three trailers, hit the car from behind and it fell on the road.

“The trailer marked AGL 505 WX coming behind ran over them and the two passengers died on the spot while the motorcyclist was injured. Unfortunately, the deceased were husband and wife,” he said.

Akinbiyi noted that the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, while the injured was taken to a hospital.