Speculations are mounting that US president Donald Trump could be planning to snub the inauguration of successor Joe Biden by flying to Scotland.

President Trump has made no secret of his disdain for his election loss and continues to dispute the result which saw his democratic challenger elected to the white house by a record margin of votes.

The Prestwick airport has been told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft which has been occasionally used by Trump, on Tuesday, January 19, a day before Mr Biden takes over.

Every plane Trump flies in has a special call sign, including his own personal Boeing 757, which has the call sign Tyson 1.

Air traffic controllers receive details of the arrival of a plane with a US special call sign weeks in advance but are not told exactly which plane when the booking is made.

The 757 is a smaller, narrower plane than the Boeing 747-200Bs that are normally designated Air Force One, It is more often used by the vice-president and first lady, Melania.

According to Mail Online, the outgoing President has links to Prestwick as the owner of the nearby Trump Turnberry golf resort.

The white house has refused to say what he will do when Biden is inaugurated on 20 January, raising the question of whether Trump will even leave the building voluntarily.

Most Trump-watchers expect him to dodge any event that would involve acknowledging his election loss, they predict he will stage a spectacular diversion to detract from Biden’s first day on the job.

This chimes with reports in the US that Trump will announce a 2024 re-election bid during a flight on one of the President’s official Air Force One planes on inauguration day.

If Trump does fly to Scotland he could be in breach of coronavirus restrictions. Trump Turnberry is effectively closed until February 5 due to Tier 4 rules, according to the resort’s website.

Soon-to-be private citizen Trump has other ties to Scotland with his mother, Mary, hailing from the island of Lewis. He also owns another golf course in Aberdeenshire.

Wherever Trump goes to before the inauguration, it is unlikely the exit will be quiet or particularly dignified, but it will be unlike any presidential departure the country has ever witnessed.