US President Donald Trump said he will look at building his own platform after Twitter suspended him citing a risk of further incitement of violence following the storming of the US Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January, by hundreds of his supporters.

Ironically, Trump tried to tweet the message over the official white house account @POTUS, hours after the Twitter ban.

“I long predicted this would happen, we have been negotiating with various other sites and will have a big announcement soon. While we also look at the possibilities of building out our own platform in the near future, we will not be silenced, Trump wrote in regards to the ban.

The outgoing President then went on to blast Twitter for allegedly suppressing free speech and promoting a radical left agenda.

Trump’s Twitter ban occurs as the major tech companies have begun cracking down on apps and services pro-Trump supporters have been using out of fear they’ll incite more violence.

“Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021, Twitter wrote in a blog post on Friday announcing the Trump ban.

Which other sites the outgoing President might be planning to partner with wasn’t mentioned in his statement, but the Trump-friendly social media app Parler is already facing trouble.

On the same day, Google said it pulled Parler from the Google play store over concerns that pro-Trump users have been making calls for violence.

