President Donald Trump on Wednesday became the first American president to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.

Mr Trump, a Republican, was on Wednesday impeached by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives by a vote of 232 to 197, a year after he was first impeached by the House. Ten Republican members of the House of Representatives also supported the impeachment.

Mr Trump was accused of instigating his followers to storm the Capitol last week, which caused the death of five people including a police officer. The protesters tried to prevent the Congress from certifying the presidential election result.

The president has repeatedly claimed that last year’s presidential election which he lost to his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, was fraudulent. He, however, has not been able to prove any fraud.

Despite the impeachment, Mr Trump will remain in office unless the Senate votes by a two-thirds majority to agree with the House. The Senate is not expected to reconvene before Mr Trump’s tenure expires on January 20 and even if the Senate reconvenes, it would be difficult to get the required two-thirds majority in the Senate to remove him from office.

Mr Biden will be inaugurated as president on January 20.