My message to my fellow Americans and friends around the world following this week’s attack on the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/blOy35LWJ5 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 10, 2021

By Nwafor Sunday

American Actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger has lambasted the U.S President, Donald Trump for instigating violence in the country.

He accused Trump of inciting those that invaded Capitol Hill to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden’s electoral victory.

In a long video clip, the Terminator Actor, said: “President Trump is a failed leader. He will go down in the history as the worst President ever. The good thing is he will soon be as irrelevant as an old tweet…”.

