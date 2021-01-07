US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, 7 January, opened an account on Parler, a microblogging and social networking service launched in August 2018.

Trump made the move after Facebook and Twitter temporarily suspended his accounts over his comments on the violence that rocked US congress on Wednesday.

Some of his tweets were also deleted for being inaccurate.

The president had addressed his supporters shortly before protesters invaded the US Capitol Hill, leading to unrest.

Although he asked them not to be violent, Trump endorsed the march to the congress, saying ‘today will never be forgotten’.

Trump had 2.4 million followers within an hour after he joined Parler, which prides itself as the world’s premier free speech platform focused on protecting user’s rights.

“Speak freely and express yourself openly, without fear of being de-platformed for your views, engage with real people and not bots. Parler is people and privacy-focused and gives you the tools you need to curate your Parler experience, information on the landing page of the website reads.

Parler gained popularity after top social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter imposed stringent measures during and after the election to stop the spread of misinformation.

Parler says it keeps bans to an absolute minimum and does not fact-check posts.

Parler does, however, ban some things, including pornography, threats of violence, and support for terrorism.

