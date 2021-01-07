Daily News

Trump pledges ‘orderly transition’ after Congress affirms Biden win

By
0
trump-pledges-‘orderly-transition’-after-congress-affirms-biden-win
Views: Visits 2

Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement minutes after the US Congress formally certified Biden’s victory.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump on Thursday offered the clearest signal yet that he will voluntarily leave office on January 20, saying there will be an “orderly transition” to Joe Biden’s presidency.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement minutes after the US Congress formally certified Biden’s victory.

ALSO READ: How the world reacted to US Capitol pro-Trump protest

“While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again,” he added, hinting at a potential 2024 run.

Vanguard News Nigeria

$960 Million in American Lottery Jackpots could be won this week from Nigeria

Previous article

US lawmakers seek immediate removal of Trump over Capitol Invasion

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News