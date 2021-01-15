After making history as the first US president to be impeached twice, it seems that Donald Trump is cutting ties with his most fervent ally, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

The president is now refusing to pay Giuliani’s legal bills, even after he played a crucial role in Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. From his strange post-election press conference outside the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Pennsylvania to inciting the violent storming of the US Capitol, Giuliani has been with Trump’s.

As the president feels increasingly abandoned by his inner circle, reports have it that Trump reportedly told his aides not to pay Giuliani’s legal fees. According to the report, the president also demanded that he be the one to sign off on any reimbursement requests for Giuliani’s travel while the lawyer challenged election results across the country over the last two and a half months. According to a report from The Washington Post , Trump is livid at the development, and as a result is refusing to pay Giuliani his legal fees, which reportedly amount to approximately US$20,000 per day, a figure Giuliani has disputed.

Further, white house officials have allegedly been told not to answer any of Giuliani’s phone calls, says the report.

This heaps more trouble onto Giuliani’s plate, as the lawyer is already under scrutiny for his comments prior to last week’s history-making Capitol riot.

During Trump’s rally, he declared, “I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation, on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there, referring to the November 2020 election, which Joe Biden won. “Let’s have trial by combat, he famously added, right before large groups of rioters stormed the Capitol building.

