After making history as the first US president to be impeached twice, it seems that Donald Trump is cutting ties with his most fervent ally, his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
The president is now refusing to pay Giuliani’s legal bills, even after he played a crucial role in Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. From his strange post-election press conference outside the Four Seasons Total Landscaping in Pennsylvania to inciting the violent storming of the US Capitol, Giuliani has been with Trump’s.
This heaps more trouble onto Giuliani’s plate, as the lawyer is already under scrutiny for his comments prior to last week’s history-making Capitol riot.
During Trump’s rally, he declared, “I’m willing to stake my reputation, the president is willing to stake his reputation, on the fact that we’re going to find criminality there, referring to the November 2020 election, which Joe Biden won.
“Let’s have trial by combat, he famously added, right before large groups of rioters stormed the Capitol building.
