Daily News

Trump says ‘will not be going’ to Biden’s inauguration

By
0
trump-says-‘will-not-be-going’-to-biden’s-inauguration
Views: Visits 0

Biden's inauguration

President Donald Trump said Friday he would not attend his successor Joe Biden’s inauguration after repeatedly rejecting the election result as a fraud and his supporters violently storming the US Capitol in Washington.

“To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th,” Trump tweeted, without giving a reason for not attending.

To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2021

Related

All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Tunisia arrests suspected Al-Qaeda branch leader

Previous article

Senegal registers record virus infections and deaths

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News