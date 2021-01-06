Trump

By Emmanuel Okogba

President Donald Trump has urged protesters who stormed the US Capitol Building to disrupt proceedings in objection to the outcome of the US Presidential election to remain peaceful.

Washington Post reports that throngs of people pushed past police who were trying to block them from entering the building as lawmakers inside debated the certification of the presidential election. A mob was able to breach security and successfully enter the building.

Trump took to Twitter to call on protesters to maintain peace tweeting, “I am asking for everyone at the U.S. Capitol to remain peaceful. No violence! Remember, WE are the Party of Law & Order – respect the Law and our great men and women in Blue. Thank you!”

He earlier tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”, an expression of disappointment at Vice President Mike Pence’s inability to intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden’s election victory.

The House of Representatives and Senate went into recess as protesters disrupted a session called to certify the Electoral College votes from the November 3 presidential election.

