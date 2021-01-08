President Donald Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos, has submitted her resignation after his supporters invaded the US Capitol building during the certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory on Wednesday, January 6.

In her resignation letter to Trump dated Thursday, which CNN obtained a copy of, she calls the rioter’s behaviour unconscionable.

DeVos wrote: “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflexion point for me.

“Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us.

“I believe we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgment and model the behaviour we hope they would emulate. They must know from us that America is greater than what transpired yesterday.

The eyes of America’s children and students, the rising generation who will inherit the republic we leave them are watching what is unfolding in Washington today. We must set a better example for them, and we must teach them the solemn obligations and duties that come with the title American, she added.

Resignations from the Trump administration started on Wednesday with first lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff, the white house social secretary, a deputy press secretary, and Trump’s deputy national security adviser, after the Wednesday riots by the President supporters.

Last night, speaker of the house representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) called on vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump over the Capitol Hill invasion.

