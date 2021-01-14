A Georgia man arrested at the violent Capitol Hill siege in Washington DC last week has died, police confirmed.

Christopher Stanton Georgia, 53, shot himself dead at his home in Alpharetta on Saturday, 9 January, he was found with a gunshot wound to the chest and died by suicide, The Fulton county medical examiner said.

Reports showed that Christopher’s wife called 911 on Saturday morning, telling authorities there was blood everywhere. His body was found in the basement of the home they share.

Family members on the scene were described by police as extremely distressed in a police report.

Officers also removed two semi-automatic SKS rifles from Christopher’s home, the department said.

According to documents from the superior court of DC, Christopher had been charged with attempting to enter a certain property, that is the United States Capitol grounds, against the will of the United States Capitol Police.

At around 7:15 pm last Wednesday, on the night of the riots, Christopher was reportedly among a group outside in violation of the district’s 6 pm curfew that had been put in place earlier that day to stem the chaos wreaked by the pro-Trump mob.

When officers gave the group several warnings to disperse, Christopher and his group reportedly refused, according to the documents they were then placed under arrest as a result.

Unlawful entry is a misdemeanour charge that carries a maximum penalty of up to 180 days in jail and fines of up to $1,000.

The circumstances surrounding Georgia’s death remain unclear.

The attack on the US Capitol on January 6, happened as members of congress met to certify Joe Biden’s electoral college victory.

So far, at least 82 people have been arrested and more than 55 have been charged over the insurrection. Hundreds more are being hunted by the authorities but are yet to be found, including 25 people who are being investigated on terrorism charges.

Like this: Like Loading...