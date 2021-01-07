Donald Trump has been suspended from Twitter and Facebook after tweeting to supporters who attacked the US Capitol.
In a social media message to protesters, he said ‘I love you’ before telling them to go home, he also repeated false claims about election fraud.
Twitter said it required the removal of three tweets for severe violations of civic Integrity policy.
The company said the president’s account would remain locked for good if the tweets were not removed.
It went on to say that future violations of Twitter rules will result in permanent suspension of the @realDonaldTrump account.
It means Donald Trump’s days on Twitter could be numbered as the president is not known for paying much attention to Twitter’s community guidelines.
Meanwhile, Facebook has banned Mr Trump for 24 hours.
His supporters stormed the seat of US government and clashed with police, leading to the death of one woman.
The violence brought to a halt congressional debate over democrat Joe Biden’s election win.
In the house and senate chambers, republicans were challenging the certification of November’s election results.
Before the violence, President Trump had told supporters on the national mall in Washington that the election had been stolen.
Hours later, as the violence mounted inside and outside the US Capitol, he appeared on video and repeated the false claim.
He told protesters that he loved them and described the people who stormed the Capitol complex as patriots.
YouTube said it removed the video because it violated policies on spreading election fraud.
Twitter initially didn’t take down the video, instead, it removed the ability to retweet, like and comment on it.
However, it later removed them and suspended the outgoing president.
Twitter said: “We have been significantly restricting engagement with Tweets labelled under our civic Integrity policy due to the risk of violence.
Facebook wrote: “The violent protests in the Capitol today are a disgrace, we prohibit incitement and calls for violence on our platform. We are actively reviewing and removing any content that breaks these rules.
Facebook also said it is currently looking for and removing content that incited or supported the storming of Capitol Hill.
YouTube already had a policy to remove fake news about mass election fraud, which it applied to the president.
The march was partly organised online, including on Facebook groups and pages.
