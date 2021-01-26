Twitter has permanently banned ‘My Pillow’ CEO Mike Lindell’s account following his continued unproven claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Twitter said in a statement on Tuesday, 26 January, that the platform banned Lindell due to repeated violations of its civic integrity policy.

Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Trump, has continued to advance claims that the election was stolen, even after President Biden was sworn into office last week.

He’s had also urged Mr Trump to declare martial law in Minnesota to obtain its ballots and overturn the election.

Twitter’s civic integrity policy prohibits posts that may suppress participation or mislead people about when, where, or how to participate in a civic process.

Twitter earlier this month permanently banned Trump from its platform, citing the risk of further incitement of violence, following the deadly January 6 rioting at the Capitol. Just before the siege, the former president repeated claims of a rigged election in remarks to his supporters.

Lindell, popularly known as the ‘My Pillow guy’, has already faced previous condemnation for advancing unsupported claims surrounding the 2020 election.

Following the storming of the U.S. Capitol earlier this month, Twitter has banned over 70,000 accounts for sharing misinformation.

Major retailers such as Bed Bath, Beyond and Kohl’s have said that they would stop carrying MyPillow’s products.

