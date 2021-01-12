Twitter To WhatsApp: Some Hilarious Posts About Stingy Men Association of Nigeria

Some days, you log online and find the sort of humour that will have you in bouts of laughter. Monday was one of such days as some Nigerian men took to social media to start an association for stingy men.

The association called Stingy Men Association of Nigeria (SMAN) consists of men who are stingy and not willing to spend on any woman.

The motto for the association is “I will see what I can do”. Their round logo shows a fist showing solidarity for their cause and a clause below that reads; “Don’t give shishi” which means, don’t give anything.

Many attached their images to the logo while giving themselves designations; these designations range from Chief whip to secretary, to chairman, and many more. Some also went as far as printing the I.D card.

Celebrities also joined in the fun and many funny posts were put up. In retaliation, women also created a Stingy Women Association of Nigeria.

This was a failure as many questioned the rationale behind the logo. The logo shows a woman closing her leg, a symbol for “no sex”. So if men refuse to give money, women will not have sex. This was frowned at by many women.

Celebrities like Don Jazzy and Mr Eazi also joined in the fun:

Registration complete pic.twitter.com/IU4QPBlrms — ITS DON JAZZY AGAIN (@DONJAZZY) January 11, 2021

Let me see what I can do 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/lbQzmodnqz — Uncle Njobvu (@mreazi) January 11, 2021

There have been different hilarious posts about this association and below are some:

I’m sorry it’s coming late … I was busy recruiting new members 🏃🏾🏃🏾 #stingymenassociation #SMAN pic.twitter.com/osdkcQfHUE — DIS RODDY NEVER RICHH (@oluwa_karma) January 12, 2021

Fellow members of #stingymenassociation, if you are yet to get the SMAN ID Card, retweet this with your details! pic.twitter.com/a9K5PAYgcI — Stingy Men Association Of Nigeria (@StingyMenUnite) January 12, 2021

Almost Completed..



Stingy men association of Nigeria(SMAN) headquaters.#stingymenassociation We move pic.twitter.com/3dXLYZ01ZA — The Nylon Kvng🗿☠️™️ (@Uc_ViBe) January 11, 2021