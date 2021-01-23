Oba Darasimi

Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Igboho, reportedly stormed the Fulani settlement in the town to eject the Seriki Fulani, Salihu Abdukadir, and some other herdsmen accused of fuelling security problems in the area.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that some persons were killed while properties worth several millions of naira were set ablaze during the clash which occurred in the evening.

Residents of Igangan said that at least one youth from Igboora was killed by Fulani fighters while two others sustained injuries from gunshots.

The Seriki said that one Fulani woman was killed. He said he had fled the town before Sunday Igboho returned on Friday. Seriki said he trekked through the forest to Ogun State from Oyo State.

He added that many of his family members were shot by the angry youths. He said none of his family members was killed in the fracas.

“As we speak, we are in the bush. Our cars, numbering about 11, have been burnt. Some of my children sustained injuries, and we are looking for a way to get them to the hospital. My children have left their houses for the bush. We need the government to help us. Police, Operation Burst and other security agencies were there when they set my house ablaze.

“Those boys shot my wife, my son and his wife. They shot one of my neighbours, but we thank God none of them is dead. I walked all through the night in the bush but I am safe here.”

The claims from both sides could not be independently verified.

Igboho had last week issued a seven-day quit notice to the Seriki and his associates.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State had in a broadcast warned people fuelling ethic crisis in the state to desist from such act.

Despite this, Sunday Igboho and his supporters stormed Igangan on Friday afternoon. Addressing the youths, Sunday Igboho said, “They started deploying soldiers here since yesterday (Thursday). When our people were being kidnapped and killed, there was not soldier to be deployed to secure them.

Reacting, the Oyo State PPRO, Mr. Olugbenga Fadeyi, said, “Tactical police teams with Operation Burst are on ground to give maximum security protection while efforts are on to ascertain the situation there.”

Meanwhile, Makinde said on Friday that his government would not allow anyone hiding under the guise of ethnic interest to perpetrate a crisis in the state.

Makinde said the war to be waged by the state and the security agencies was against criminal elements, irrespective of their tribes, religions or creed.