Two officials of the Oyo state government were recently arraigned by the police for allegedly stealing and selling 40 bags of sugar, which were part of the COVID-19 palliatives meant for residents of the state.

The suspects were identified as Adebiyi Azeez, 51, who is a driver with the state government and Sunday Akinleye, 43, an Assistant Protocol Officer in charge of palliatives at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Agodi, Ibadan.

The defendants, alongside a trader, Kafayat Babalola, who reportedly received and bought the items, were arraigned before the Iwo Road Chief Magistrate court on Tuesday, January 5.

The trio are facing a three-count charge of conspiracy, stealing and receipt of stolen goods. The offence was allegedly committed on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

According to the police prosecutor, ASP Sunday Ogunremi, both men allegedly conspired to commit the offence of stealing.

He said:

“Adebiyi, a driver, and Akinleye, Assistant Protocol Officer in charge of palliatives, allegedly stole 40 bags of Dangote Sugar COVID-19 palliatives valued at N60, 000 from the ministry. It belongs to the Oyo State Government.

“The duo of Adebiyi and Akinleye allegedly used the official vehicle of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters to convey the goods to the buyer.

“The third defendant, Mrs Kafayat Babalola, a trader at Agbeni Market, Ibadan, received 40 bags of sugar COVID-19 palliatives knowing that it’s not for sale, and it is the property of Oyo State Government.” Ogunremi told the court.”

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes contravened Sections 516, 390 (9) and 427 of the Criminal Code of Oyo State 2000.

When the charges were read to them, both men pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Taiwo Oladiran, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N20,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum, and adjourned the matter till February 8, for hearing.

Like this: Like Loading...