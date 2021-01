This photo taken and handout on April 23, 2020 by the Palazzo Chigi Press Office in Rome shows Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte taking part from his office at Palazzo Chigi in Rome to a videoconference of EU leaders on the virus economic impact, during the country’s lockdown. Handout / Palazzo Chigi press office / AFP.

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government was plunged into crisis Wednesday after two ministers from a small but pivotal party quit the ruling coalition, putting it on the brink of collapse.

Former premier Matteo Renzi announced the departure of the ministers from his Italia Viva party, in a long-threatened move that now risks Conte’s majority in parliament.