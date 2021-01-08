Two persons were killed on Wednesday when operatives of the Oyo State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun, clashed with some youth.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the killings occurred on Wednesday evening during a clash between the operatives and some residents of Tapa community in Ibarapa North local government of the state.

Witnesses told our correspondent that Amotekun operatives engaged some youth having a carnival in the community which led to the violent incident.

Hakeem Akogun, a witness, said the security operatives arrived at the carnival around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday “and shot following a disagreement with the youths.”

“Immediately the Amotekun operatives got to the scene of the carnival, they ordered the organisers to stop the music and go to their respective houses,” he said.

“Some youths in the community disagreed and it led to a clash between the youths and the Amotekun. The operatives shot directly at them and we confirmed two people dead,” he said.

Five other persons sustained injuries and are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in the town, sources claim.

Amotekun reacts

Olayinka Olayanju, the Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, confirmed the killing of the two individuals.

The retired colonel said the operatives “attempted to disperse the youths having carnival when in the community when the killings occurred”.

“Some of the youths fired gunshots at our operatives and they (operatives) responded. They destroyed our vehicle just because we were enforcing a ban on carnivals,” he said.

“Although two people have been confirmed dead, we are still investigating the incident to have a clear picture.”

This is the third time that Amotekun operatives would be accused of killings in three weeks.

This newspaper in December reported how Kolade Gbadebo, an undergraduate of the University of Ibadan, was shot dead by the operatives at Sabo area of Oyo town.

A police officer was also recently shot by an Amotekun officer, Ibrahim Ogundele, last week.

Governor reacts

In a reaction to public outcry, the Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, in a post on Twitter, assured that his administration “is doing everything in its power to address the alleged irregularities of Amotekun operatives”.

“One of the strategies we are using to check insecurity in the state is the recently introduced Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun). I am fully aware of the alleged highhandedness by some members of the corps. We are investigating these issues to address them promptly.

“The welfare and security of the good people of Oyo State remain our top priority. We will not sit back and watch any harassment or intimidation of members of the public or our security officers. Therefore, I urge the good people of Oyo State to please remain calm and allow members of the corps to perform their legally authorised duties for our people’s well-being.

“Let me assure you that if any corps members are abusing their office, they will be dealt with accordingly,” he said.

The network was set up by South-west regional governors in the wake of the inability of federal security outfits to curb rising insecurity in the region.