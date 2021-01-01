Osagie Otabor, Akure and Rosemary Nwisi, Port Harcourt

TWO persons have been killed in the ongoing cult war in Ondo State.

The killings were said to be connected to the murder of Babatunde Adeluka Olubasa at a hotel in Akure.

The deceased, who operated a restaurant at Akungba-Akoko, a university community, was killed by three men inside the bar of the hotel.

It was gathered that the two victims were killed at Akungba-Akoko in a reprisal.

One of the victims was identified as “AY Killer”.

A source said men of the anti-cult department had stormed the area to prevent further killings.

Police spokesman Tee-Leo Ikoro said Commissioner Bolaji Salami had ordered investigation into the killings.

There is tension in Emohua Local Government of Rivers State following the killing of a former Iceland cult leader, Chika Abita (aka Bishop), on Wednesday.

He was allegedly murdered by another repentant leader of Degbam cult.

The incident occurred in Obele town.

The Nation learnt that the deceased had a disagreement with his suspected killer while on a visit to Obele on Wednesday evening, leading to murder by the suspect, who allegedly shot him at close-range, killing him.

A source said the incident had caused tension in the community.

“We appeal to the Police and Army to beef up security in Obelle,” the source added.

Police spokesman Nnamdi Omoni said: “Details about the incident are still sketchy.”